Bianca Belair reveals her favorite for the Queen of the Ring tournament

Reigning SmackDown Women's champion Bianca Belair revealed her pick to win the rumored Queen of the Ring tournament in an interview with Miguel Perez from Planeta Wrestling.

Back in the day, the King of the Ring tournament was used as a launching pad for new superstars to take their careers to the next level. Superstars such as Stone Cold, Brock Lesnar, and Harley Race have won the prestigious tournament.

Hearing that the current plan is to hold the Queen of the Ring finals in Saudi Arabia in October. pic.twitter.com/aCdTlI12r3 — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 28, 2021

As reported earlier, a similar tournament for the women's division is set in stone. Speaking to Planeta Wrestling about the tournament, Bianca weighed in on possible winners of the tournament.

"Oh Queen of the Ring, that's so tough because our locker room is so amazing and it's full of so many amazing, talented women and now we're getting more debuts like we just had Toni Storm debut. Shotzi and Tegan debuted as a Tag Team. So I feel like, honestly, any woman has a great chance at winning this tournament. Even Carmella. I just got into Carmella, you know she calls herself the most beautiful woman in the world but she's tough in the ring. She's a former SmackDown Women's champion as well. Rhea Ripley, Charlotte, of course, who is the Queen so," Bianca Belair said.

She revealed that Liv Morgan would be her choice to win the tournament.

"Liv Morgan, who, at Money In The Bank, I just knew she was gonna get that briefcase and she's hungry and she stepped [up] to me! So like, she stepped up to the champion, she's ready. So Liv Morgan is the person I'm always rooting for. We have so many people but Liv Morgan, I'm always rooting for her."

Will Bianca Belair retain her title at SummerSlam?

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks headlined Night One of Wrestlemania earlier this year, where Bianca won the SmackDown Women's Championship. She retained it against the likes of Bayley and Carmella in subsequent pay-per-views.

After months of absence, Sasha returned to SmackDown, a couple of weeks back and saved Belair from an attack by Zelina Vega and Carmella but turned on her later in the night.

In the latest edition of SmackDown, the two were involved in a heated exchange that saw Bianca Belair accept Sasha's challenge for the title match at SummerSlam.

The two of them delivered a solid match at Wrestlemania 37 and the next one promises to be just as good, if not better.

