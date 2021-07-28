Major update on WWE Queen of the Ring, location for tournament finals revealed - Reports

WWE is reportedly going to hold its first-ever Queen of the Ring tournament this year. It is set to kick-off on the October 8th episode of Friday Night SmackDown and continue on the October 11th edition of Monday Night RAW.

Hearing that the Queen of the Ring tournament is currently scheduled to start on 10/8 Smackdown & 10/11 Raw. pic.twitter.com/OeWaAoaOMX — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 27, 2021

It has also been reported that WWE will be returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this fall if there are no restrictions during that time. October 21 is pencilled-in as the planned date, though it hasn't been confirmed yet.

According to Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast, who also broke the above reports, Saudi Arabia is the planned location for the upcoming Queen of the Ring tournament finals.

Hearing that the current plan is to hold the Queen of the Ring finals in Saudi Arabia in October. pic.twitter.com/aCdTlI12r3 — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 28, 2021

So far, only two women's matches have taken place in Saudi Arabia, with the first one occurring at WWE Crown Jewel 2019 between Natalya and Lacey Evans.

The following year, at Super ShowDown, a women's championship was defended in Saudi Arabia for the first time when Bayley defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Naomi.

WWE has held many King of the Ring tournaments over the years, with Stone Cold Steve Austin, Harley Race and Booker T being some of the most popular names to have donned the royal mantle and crown. The current King of the Ring is former United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, who dethroned the previous king, Baron Corbin, to capture the crown.

A royal tournament for the company's female counterparts has been long overdue, so it's great that we will finally get to see it happen. WWE's women's division is filled with a lot of talented stars such as Rhea Ripley, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Li Morgan. Every single one of them deserves this opportunity.

The big question is, which one of them will become the inaugural WWE Queen of the Ring?

It's impossible to discuss that without bringing up names such as Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Since Flair already refers to herself as The Queen, she could make it official by winning the crown. This will give her another accomplishment to add to her already decorated career. We'll just have to wait and find out who it will be.

Which WWE Superstar do you think will become the inaugural Queen of the Ring? Let us know in the comments below!

