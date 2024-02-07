Bianca Belair reveals her real-life dynamic with former WWE champion

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently opened up about her real-life dynamic with a former Tag Team Champion. The name in question is Angelo Dawkins.

The EST of WWE is currently grabbing attention for her work outside the squared circle. The SmackDown Superstar and her real-life husband, Montez Ford, are working on a reality television show. The Hulu series Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez first aired on Friday, February 2, 2024, and showcases the journey of the wrestling couple.

Bianca Belair recently posted an "Ask Me Anything" story on Instagram, requesting her followers to submit their questions. When asked how she felt about fellow superstar Angelo Dawkins, the 34-year-old revealed the former Tag Team Champion was like a 'brother she never asked for.' She further explained her equation with her husband's tag team partner:

"Hahaha that's the brother I never asked for... he annoying. But I annoy him too haha. That's family!" wrote Belair.

Here is a screenshot of her Instagram Story:

A screengrab of the InstagramS tory [Source: Belair's official handle]

Bianca Belair shares her experience shooting for recently launched television show

On a recent edition of The Wrestling Classic, Bianca Belair discussed her experience of shooting for Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez. The former Women's Champion revealed it felt weird having cameras follow her in personal life. Belair further explained how she and her husband, Montez Ford, are outside the ring:

"It was. I will admit [that], and it's funny because you would think that I'm used to having cameras in my face, but that's when I'm at work. That's when I'm at RAW, and I'm at SmackDown, and I'm Bianca Belair, and that red light comes on, and I turn it on. At home, I'm ready to turn it off. In real life, I'm actually a shy person, and I'm more laid back and more reserved. My husband, Montez Ford, who I get at home 24/7, [has] wild and crazy energy. It's a contrast, we balance each other out," Belair said.

Bianca Belair's latest in-ring appearance was at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. She entered the women's Rumble bout at number 10 and was eliminated by the eventual winner and long-time rival, Bayley. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace was the only contestant she eliminated during her stay of over 47 minutes.

What do you think is next for Belair in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

