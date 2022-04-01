×
"I know there is high demand" - Bianca Belair reveals why she won't sell Becky Lynch's hair online

Bianca Belair gave Becky Lynch a new makeover on RAW
Israel Lutete
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 01, 2022 11:09 AM IST
Bianca Belair has disclosed that she won't sell Becky Lynch's hair on eBay despite the high demand.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Big Time Becks tried to cut off Belair's ponytail with a large pair of scissors. Her plan backfired, as The EST of WWE put Becky down with the Kiss of Death before using the scissors to cut some of her hair off. Bianca kept a chuck of it with her, and she doesn't want to sell it.

During her recent appearance on Barstool's Rasslin' podcast, Bianca Belair stated that she's keeping Becky Lynch's hair in a bag. She's refusing to sell it since she wants to keep it for herself.

“I definitely kept it. It’s all in a bag. I’ve been seeing everyone saying they wanna buy it on eBay. I [even] have the scissors too. I think, you know, I can’t sell them. I have to keep them for myself but I know there is high demand for them,” said Belair. (H/T Fightful)
😲😲😲😲😲😲😲@BiancaBelairWWE just gave @BeckyLynchWWE a makeover on #WrestleMania #WWERaw!!! https://t.co/z19fPBDzaE

Bianca Belair says she felt satisfied cutting Becky Lynch's hair

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch are set to square off at WrestleMania 38 for the RAW Women's Championship. Belair will seek redemption for what occurred at SummerSlam last year.

During the interview, she shared her feelings towards the incident that took place on RAW this week.

“Well you know, this has been going on since SummerSlam. Becky has pulled out every trick in the book. I never in a million years would have thought she would have brought a pair of scissors to the ring to cut my hair. So you know, as satisfying as it should’ve been for her plan to backfire on her and for me to cut her hair, it’s not as satisfying [for me] as people think. That’s not what I want. I want more. I want redemption and I want redemption at WrestleMania. That was my signal to her, enough with the antics. We’re going to throw down at WrestleMania. I want the title. That’s where my [satisfaction] will come from,” said Belair.
Can @BiancaBelairWWE become the NEW #WWERaw Women's Champion on #WrestleMania Saturday? https://t.co/LHwh3dK6UA
Lynch vs. Belair is one of the most highly anticipated matches on the card, and it has the potential to be the best match on the entire show. If Bianca Belair wins, she'll capture her second singles title on the main roster, while Lynch's 600-plus run will come to an end.

