Bianca Belair reveals she is stressed after what happened on WWE SmackDown

Bianca Belair made her intentions clear when she confronted Adam Pearce about a Championship rematch against Asuka on the recent episode of WWE SmackDown. But when he unveiled Asuka's new Women's Championship, her celebration was cut short by Charlotte Flair.

On SmackDown, Adam Pearce wanted the WWE Women's Championship presentation to go smoothly. For this reason he called Belair to his office to instruct her not to attack Asuka during the segment. Belair said that she would keep herself away but wanted a rematch for the Title soon.

During the presentation ceremony, Asuka's celebrations were cut short by a returning Charlotte Flair. The Queen made her return to WWE TV after WrestleMania 39. As soon as she entered the ring, Flair made her intentions clear by challenging the Empress Of Tomorrow for a Title Match. Asuka also went on to accept The Queen's challenge. In the end, Asuka failed to attack Flair with her mist and the latter hit the Champion with a big boot.

After the WWE Women's Championship presentation, a furious Bianca Belair went to Adam Pearce demanding answers. He promised that he would figure it out and that she has his word. The former RAW Women's Champion has taken to her Twitter account to share her state of mind after what transpired on WWE SmackDown.

"They over here stressing ya girl out. You hear me?! Ya girl is stressed," she tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

Bianca Belair @BiancaBelairWWE They over here stressing ya girl out.

You hear me?!

Ya girl is stresssed They over here stressing ya girl out. You hear me?!Ya girl is stresssed https://t.co/GpZkZysJV1

When did Bianca Belair head to WWE SmackDown?

Bianca Belair was drafted to SmackDown during the WWE Draft earlier this year. At the time, she was the WWE RAW Women's Champion so she brought along the Title with her.

Since moving to WWE SmackDown, Belair successfully defended her Title against Iyo Sky at WWE Backlash. Her loss to Asuka at Night Of Champions ended her 419-day reign as Champion in WWE, shocking the WWE Universe.

Will The EST of WWE get her rematch against Asuka? Let us know in the comments below

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes