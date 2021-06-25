WWE Superstar calls out both Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley for a match at SummerSlam

Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley have represented SmackDown and RAW superbly ever since winning their respective titles at WrestleMania 37. However, this has also painted a huge target on their backs.

Everyone in the WWE Women's Division wants a piece of the champions. Some have been given their shots, but the two champions have prevailed. Now more rivals have emerged, like WWE Superstar Carmella. She recently appeared on Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast where she disclosed her interest in challenging either Bianca Belair or Rhea Ripley.

When asked who she would like to face at SummerSlam, The Staten Island Princess called out both the RAW and SmackDown champions.

"That’s a great question! Well, if Bianca is still champion at that point, I would love to face Bianca. There’s really no one that sticks out 'cause I would love to face anyone, even maybe someone over on RAW. Like, maybe Rhea Ripley. That would be awesome. I’ve never wrestled her, so I could kick her butt," said Carmella (H/T: Fox Sports)

Carmella is one of the most talented superstars in WWE's Women's Division. A match between her and either Belair or Ripley would be one to watch.

Who will Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair face at Money in the Bank?

Before SummerSlam, the WWE Women's champions have to first go through Money in the Bank pay-per-view, the highlight of which will be the Money in the Bank Ladder match.

However, there will be championship matches as well. The way things look on SmackDown, it seems Belair will continue her feud with Bayley. Alongside, Rhea Ripley will also continue her rivalry with Charlotte Flair. That match was confirmed on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

Who do you think will come out on top in these Money in the Bank championship matches? Will we see any cash-ins on the night? Let us know in the comments section below.

