Bianca Belair's challenger at WWE Money in the Bank confirmed

Bianca Belair's next challenger for the RAW Women's Championship was revealed on WWE RAW.

At WWE Hell in a Cell, she retained the title in a triple threat match against Asuka and Becky Lynch. The following night on the red brand, a fatal four-way match featuring Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, and Alexa Bliss took place in the main event.

The EST of WWE observed the contest from ringside as all four women put on a good performance. In the end, Rhea Ripley hit Doudrop with the Riptide to emerge victorious. As a result, she will face Bianca Belair at the Money in the Bank premium live event for the coveted RAW Women's Title.

The two stars have a history with each other, dating back to their time in NXT. They were also the final two competitors in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match, which Belair won. They are two of the top female stars in the entire industry right now, and many fans are hyped to see them wrestle once again.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Since the Money in the Bank ladder match will also take place at the event, it's possible that neither of them could walk out with the title. The winner of the Women's ladder match could cash in the contract to become the new RAW Women's Champion. Fans will have to wait and see what unfolds in the next few weeks.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far