Bianca Belair's former rival sends two-word message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Bianca Belair recently made her return to WWE TV and wasted little time before going after those who took her out, Damage CTRL. She is scheduled to face Women's Champion IYO SKY at Crown Jewel.

She also revealed last week that Bayley is first. Ahead of the Saudi show, the duo are booked to face each other on the go-home edition of SmackDown.

Bayley and The EST of WWE are no strangers to one another. Upon the former's return in the summer of 2022, she went after then-champion Belair. The two had a heated rivlary, resulting in the first-ever women's ladder match at Extreme Rules. This was followed up by another title bout at Crown Jewel.

Ahead of their upcoming clash on the blue brand, Bayley is looking to pull the plug on her former rival's momentum:

"DING DONG," Bayley wrote her catch phrase on Twitter/X, directing at Bianca Belair.

IYO SKY won the Women's title at SummerSlam by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Bianca Belair. Since then, the Japanese star has managed to vanquish the opposition in the form of Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

Is Jade Cargill on The EST of WWE's radar in the coming months?

Bianca Belair recently did an interview for Uproxx, during which she touched on the WWE debut of former AEW star Jade Cargill. There is a lot of hype surrounding the latter's signing, with a match against Bianca Belair cited as a dream match even.

According to Belair, the Stamford-based promotion has evolved to a large degree, beginning from her WrestleMania 37 main event against Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks):

“It’s always been a huge goal and mission of mine to bring myself and my culture and representation to WWE. And it’s only going to get bigger with Jade coming in the picture,” Belair says. “There’s so many amazing possibilities that can come out of it, singles matches, tag matches. Going from being one of the first Black females to main event WrestleMania and now having Jade come in, it’s just showing how much WWE is evolving and continues to evolve.” [H/T: Uproxx]

Bianca Belair is the longest reigning women's champion in the history of the company. Her title run ended in May this year at the hands of Asuka, after winning the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38.

