Bianca Belair helped major change in WWE, believes 62-year-old non-wrestling legend

Between early April 2022 to late May 2023, Bianca Belair carried the women's division of WWE, holding the top prize for over a full calendar year. Since 2006, no woman has been able to achieve this incredible feat. At 420 days, the EST became the longest-reigning women's champion of the modern era.

Philadelphia Phillies legend John Kruk recently appeared as a guest on WWE After The Bell. A lifelong fan of the sport, the veteran touched on the evolution of women's wrestling.

When Corey Graves raved about Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39 and how women are "physically outperforming the men often," Kruk was soon to respond with his favorite superstars among the current crop of talents. They are Bianca Belair and her husband, Montez Ford:

"It really has [changed the business]," John Kruk remarked about women's wrestling. "Bianca Belair... Holy cr*p, what an athlete she is. Ofcourse, and her husband, Montez Ford, unbelievable athlete too. I love watching those two compete." [From 36:12 to 36:25]

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Bianca Belair says that Montez Ford is up next

Kruk was also fascinated with the SmackDown shows of late owing to the sheer talent involved, and most importantly, The Bloodline Saga.

As we are on the Road to SummerSlam on August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit, all signs point towards a triple threat match featuring Belair, Charlotte Flair, and the Women's Champion, Asuka.

Bianca Belair shares her opinion on turning heel while comparing to WWE legend's point of view

The EST of WWE recently shed light on the long-standing rumor of her heel turn, which was reported to commence by the end of 2023. However, it seems Belair is not interested in the character change, drawing comparisons to a legendary star.

John Cena spent the entirety of his career since ascending to main event status in 2005 as a babyface. Speaking to Mail Online, Bianca Belair commented:

"Very similar feelings [to John Cena]. It's a feeling that sticks with you outside the ring. We can't be inside the ring every hour of the day. Those are the things that mean the most to me, the impact I have outside. I have the same feeling that he felt. I hear everybody like turn heel and I'm like, hmmm."

Bianca Belair @BiancaBelairWWE

All of the signs and EST chants went crazy! Whew!

Y’all show up and showed out even thru all of the chaos!

#ESTofWWE

#Smackdown Raleigh showed ya girl some crazy love last night!All of the signs and EST chants went crazy! Whew!Y’all show up and showed out even thru all of the chaos!

Meanwhile, former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley returned to SmackDown this past week. In a sudden turn of events, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were seen interacting with The All Mighty, teasing a potential union of some sort.

This is a welcome surprise after the fanbase was very vocal about their desire to see an improved version of The Hurt Business on the blue brand, including the longest-reigning women's champion of the modern era. Check it out here.

