"Already better than the Bloodline"- Fans can't keep calm after Bobby Lashley teases aligning with former champions on WWE SmackDown

Bobby Lashley's return to WWE programming on the latest edition of SmackDown has got the fans within the wrestling fraternity talking. Moreover, he teased an alignment with The Street Profits, which sparked a huge reaction from the online community.

The All Mighty's last in-ring outing came on the May 12, 2023, episode of SmackDown when he took on Sheamus and Austin Theory in a triple-threat match in the first round of the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament. He came out on top and later faced AJ Styles, where he failed to get the upper hand on the Phenomenal One. Lashley has not been in action ever since.

Before his run as a singles competitor, Bobby Lashley was the leader of the Hurt Business, an excellent faction consisting of MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. He teased forming another stable on Friday Night when he interacted with the Street Profits.

The former tag team champions were at one of the entrances of the building when a fancy vehicle came up in front of them. Bobby Lashley emerged from the stretch Limo and proceeded to have a friendly interaction with the Street Profits. This led to all three getting inside the limousine and driving off.

Fans online were delirious after this development as it was a clear tease of a new stable in the near future.

Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley have not had a singles match in WWE since 2018

With the All Mighty teasing the formation of another main event level faction on SmackDown, the natural feeling among fans would be that they could take on The Bloodline, or whatever survives of them, in the near future.

The Bloodline has been the most dominant faction in WWE since its inception. Their current implosion cannot take away from how they ruled over the company. The Usos broke records from tag team title reigns, while Roman Reigns is on course to complete three years as the world champion.

The Tribal Chief has conquered some of the biggest names in the business en route to his historic title reign. However, one notable list missing from his list of victims is Bobby Lashley.

The former TNA star and the Head of the Table have had various altercations over the years, but their last singles match came in 2018. With the former back in WWE, a world title match between the two behemoths would be a fascinating clash.