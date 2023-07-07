34-year-old WWE star is reluctant to turn heel amid John Cena comparisons

John Cena was presented as WWE's top babyface for more than a decade despite many fans calling for him to become a bad guy. In a recent interview, Bianca Belair explained why she feels like her character is in a similar position to the one Cena found himself in.

Belair has performed as a fan favorite since joining WWE's main roster in 2020. Over the last few months, many have predicted that the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion could turn heel to freshen up her on-screen persona.

However, speaking to Alex McCarthy of Mail Online, Belair revealed she will find it difficult to turn against her young supporters:

"Very similar feelings [to John Cena]. It's a feeling that sticks with you outside the ring. We can't be inside the ring every hour of the day. Those are the things that mean the most to me, the impact I have outside. I have the same feeling that he felt. I hear everybody like turn heel and I'm like, hmmm."

Belair is currently involved in a storyline with Women's Champion Asuka and Charlotte Flair. Last week, she attacked both superstars during their one-on-one match on SmackDown.

Bianca Belair reflects on her WWE WrestleMania 39 moment

Like John Cena, Bianca Belair is viewed by many as one of the top role models in the wrestling business. At WrestleMania 39, several young girls dressed up as The EST and danced alongside her during her entrance.

Belair enjoyed interacting with her fanbase moments before retaining the RAW Women's Championship against Asuka:

"That's what it's all about and why I love my position in WWE and what I can do. It's not just about me, I want to use my platform to inspire and uplift others and give them that representation and I was able to do that at WrestleMania."

The mother of one of the girls in Belair's entrance passed away on the morning of WrestleMania 39. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H became emotional when he delivered the news at the post-WrestleMania press conference.

