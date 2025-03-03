Bianca Belair's heartbreaking secret was apparently exposed during Jade Cargill attacking Naomi

Jade Cargill's return has thrown a wrench into what seemed a clearcut case, especially with Bianca Belair and Naomi. Belair appears to have been exposed as a result.

Ad

A video has emerged showing the moment Jade Cargill came out, apparently exposing the reality of what happened with Bianca Belair and Naomi. Cargill's attacker was supposedly Liv Morgan, and yet, when she made her way out, Naomi looked absolutely terrified, as if she knew Cargill was going to come after her. However, that was not all.

She then glanced back at Bianca Belair, who was in the pod and who looked equally worried instead of happy that her former partner was now back. She even took off her jacket, as if in preparation for being attacked. This would only make sense if Belair was involved in the attack on Cargill and was getting ready to face her. Whether Cargill knows about her involvement or not remains unclear, as the entire situation is still murky.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jade Cargill may know about Bianca Belair, but it's not clear

Jade Cargill appeared to have an idea of what happened as well, as she sent a message where she didn't seem to be trusting of anyone at all. She appeared somewhat paranoid in that message, which is justifiable after she was attacked and left injured and sidelined for so many months.

Ad

"There are wolves in the shape of women all around me. I can see the way they look into my eyes. I am not them, and they are not me... and I weather every storm that was meant to break me. You can't help but to talk about me. I saw the look in your eyes as soon as I walked in the door, mapping out how to send me to my demise. My presence makes you question yourself. I've let others block my destiny for legacy, people hiding their insecurities behind big smiles and hugs, trying to knock me for simply being me," Cargill said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Now that she's back and attacked Naomi, things may become clearer when she faces the star and Bianca Belair on the coming episode of SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.