Bianca Belair's one-word reaction to reaching historic WWE milestone

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has reacted to surpassing 200 days as the RAW Women's Champion.

The EST of WWE captured the prestigious title at WrestleMania 38 when she defeated Becky Lynch after a months-long feud. Bianca has been on an impressive run since then and has defeated the likes of Bayley, Carmella, and Sonya Deville to defend her title.

Other than holding the title for more than 200 days, Bianca also became the longest-reigning African American world champion in the company's history, male or female. The former NXT star took to Twitter to react to the milestone:

Her latest feat comes just over a year after becoming the first African American woman to main event WrestleMania, along with Sasha Banks. The duo put on an exhilirating match at WrestleMania 37 with Belair ultimately defeating The Boss to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Bianca Belair is set to face Bayley next week on WWE RAW

The feud between Bianca Belair and Bayley is far from over. The duo were at odds last year on SmackDown brand. However, their rivalry could not reach its culmination point as Bayley was sidelined due to an injury.

The Role Model returned to action at SummerSlam earlier this year and confronted Belair after her match against Becky Lynch. Bayley was joined by IYO Sky and Dakota Kai as the trio set their eyes on dominating the women's division.

Bayley became the first woman to pin Bianca Belair in months, as Damage CTRL defeated the champion, Asuka and Alexa Bliss in a six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle.

The former NXT Women's Champion then took on Bianca at Extreme Rules in a Ladder Match for the RAW Women's Championship. However, The EST of WWE was able to overcome the odds and retain her title.

However, the duo are set to lock horns once again in a non-title match on the October 24 edition of Monday Night RAW. A win for Bayley could earn her another shot at Belair's coveted title, but it won't be an easy task as the latter has not been pinned in singles competition since December last year.

