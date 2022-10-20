Bianca Belair reaches impressive WWE milestone

Bianca Belair continues to make history as a WWE Superstar.

Last year, Belair and Sasha Banks made history by becoming the first African American women to main-event a WrestleMania. Now, the EST of WWE has made history yet again.

Wrestle Ops took to social media to celebrate the fact that Bianca Belair has now held the RAW Women's Championship for over 200 days. This makes her the longest-reigning African American World Champion in WWE history, male or female. Tweeting out:

"Bianca Belair has now officially held the #WWERAW Women's Title for 200 days. She becomes the longest reigning (male or female) Black World Champion in @WWE history. We are witnessing historical greatness before our very eyes."

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



She becomes the longest reigning (male or female) Black World Champion in



We are witnessing historical greatness before our very eyes. Bianca Belair has now officially held the #WWERAW Women’s Title for 200 days.She becomes the longest reigning (male or female) Black World Champion in @WWE history.We are witnessing historical greatness before our very eyes. Bianca Belair has now officially held the #WWERAW Women’s Title for 200 days.She becomes the longest reigning (male or female) Black World Champion in @WWE history.We are witnessing historical greatness before our very eyes. https://t.co/eYuwsd7V97

How do Bianca Belair's accomplishment compare to other African American singles title reigns in WWE history?

While the EST's current reign is impressive, it doesn't quite eclipse some of the singles title reigns in WWE history for the midcard. The top three names, as researched by Will Washington of Grapsody, include:

MVP - 343 days as WWE United States Champion. The Rock - 264 days as WWE Intercontinental Champion. Shelton Benjamin - 244 days as WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Other notable reigns across other companies include Jade Cargill's current reign as AEW TBS Champion at 283 days and Jay Lethal with reigns as the Ring Of Honor World Television Champion at 567 days, as well as holding the Ring of Honor World Championship for 427 days.

It's evidently clear that The EST of WWE already ranks among the elite singles reigns in professional wrestling history, and it doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon.

Will Washington  10/26 @WilliamRBR Ended up going down a bit of a rabbit hole on black wrestlers holding singles titles across major promotions (WWE, WCW, AEW, etc.)



The longest reigning black singles champions ever are



1) MVP - US (343 Days)

2) Jade Cargill - TBS (283 Days)

2) Shelton Benjamin - IC (244 Days) Ended up going down a bit of a rabbit hole on black wrestlers holding singles titles across major promotions (WWE, WCW, AEW, etc.)The longest reigning black singles champions ever are1) MVP - US (343 Days)2) Jade Cargill - TBS (283 Days)2) Shelton Benjamin - IC (244 Days)

What do you make of Belair's latest accomplishment? How much longer do you think her current reign will last? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : Will Bianca Belair lose the RAW Women's Championship in 2022? Yes No 0 votes