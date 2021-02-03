Bianca Belair's parents react to her big Royal Rumble win

Bianca Belair's parents recently spoke to their local news station about their daughter's big Royal Rumble win, and the duo was beaming with happiness over Belair kicking off the road to WrestleMania in style.

Bianca Belair has punched her ticket to a Women's title match at WrestleMania 37, and her parents have finally broken their silence on how much their daughter's accomplishment means to them.

Travonda Belair recalled Bianca Belair's father Leonard Belair jumping on the coffee table with joy as soon as she won the Royal Rumble match, with Leonard stating that he might have to replace a few pieces of furniture in his house. Bianca Belair's mother believed in her from the very beginning, and knew that she would get her big moment someday.

"I say it all the time and I say it frequently that everything she has ever done all came together with WWE. So, this was definitely her destiny. And I'm just happy that she was able to find it."

"Very exciting. When she came here (Knoxville) it was exciting because she was around her friends and family and it was a really big deal. Now that she's going to WrestleMania with the Royal Rumble, it was just bigger."

Leonard Belair said that his daughter always amazes him with her work.

"She never ceases to amaze me. I'm always waiting to see what she's going to try next."

Bianca Belair's parents finally made it clear that they want the belt at WrestleMania 37.

"We're taking it. We want the belt."

Bianca Belair was in the Royal Rumble for over 56 minutes

The odds were certainly against Bianca Belair on Sunday, as she came in at No. 3 in the Royal Rumble match. There was a long way for her to go in order to win it all and bag a title shot at WrestleMania. She eliminated four women in her quest to win the free-for-all, with her final victim being Rhea Ripley, another WWE young gun who has an incredibly bright future ahead of her.

Bianca Belair couldn't control her emotions following her Royal Rumble win, and also got a well-deserved ovation when she left for backstage. It seems likely that Bianca Belair will be challenging Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania 37, in what could possibly turn out to be the best match of the event, as Banks and Belair are two of the best workers in WWE today.