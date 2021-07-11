Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks win ESPY Award for Best WWE Moment

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks made history at WrestleMania 37 as they main evented the first night of this year's show. The two WWE Superstars put on a great performance as they became the first two women of African-American descent to main event the Show Of Shows.

Now, almost three months on from their historic match, the two superstars have been recognized for their performance, winning the ESPY for Best WWE Moment.

Both women showcased their strength and wrestling ability throughout the match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship that was being held by The Boss at the time.

Bianca Belair would emerge victorious that night, cementing her place as the top star in SmackDown's Women's Division.

"And the #ESPY for Best #WWE Moment goes to...@BiancaBelairWWE and @SashaBanksWWE for their epic #WrestleMania showdown!"

Since their match, Bianca Belair has gone on to have some amazing matches with Bayley. Sasha Banks has not been seen on WWE television since her loss at WrestleMania 37.

Many expect to see her return once WWE starts having live crowds and run it back with Belair.

Bianca Belair will defend her title against Carmella on next week's episode of SmackDown

Bianca Belair has been embroiled in a feud with Bayley for quite some time now. The two were meant to meet at Money in the Bank in an "I Quit" match for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

However, Bayley suffered an unfortunate injury, forcing her to pull out of the match. As such, WWE decided to scrap the bout from the pay-per-view and moved it to next week's SmackDown.

Sonya Deville announced on the latest edition of the blue brand that EST of WWE will defend her title against Carmella. This will happen on the first-night the company restarts touring.

Who do you think will come out on top? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.

Wrestling fans, assemble! We'd like to meet you to know what more can we do for you. Register here

Edited by Alan John