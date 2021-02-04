Bianca Belair says joining forces with Roman Reigns would be "a great opportunity"

Bianca Belair has commented on the possibility of her joining forces with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on SmackDown, if an offer was made, saying it would be "a great opportunity."

In a recent interview with BT Sport, the Women's Royal Rumble winner was asked whether or not she would accept an offer from Roman Reigns or Paul Heyman to take "a seat at the table." Interestingly, not only did Belair not dismiss the idea, but actually responded favorably to it.

Here is what Bianca Belair had to say on the issue:

"Look, listen, my whole career in WWE is when opportunities are presented to me, I take them and I make the best of them! You know, that would be a great opportunity, so I’ll take whatever opportunity comes my way and make the best of it."

Bianca Belair's stock in WWE skyrocketed this past Sunday, when she was able to outlast 29 other women to book herself a championship match at WrestleMania 37. Given her obvious gifts and exceptional athletic ability, it isn't impossible to imagine The Head of the Table wanting to recruit The EST of WWE. What's more interesting is Bianca Belair's apparent enthusiasm for the idea.

Bianca Belair was elated over historic Royal Rumble performance

After her historic victory on Sunday, Bianca Belair said she experienced a "wave of emotions" and struggled to comprehend the gravity of her huge achievement in that moment.

The EST of WWE also commented on how important representation in WWE was to her, and how proud she was to be doing her part.

"Being a part of representation, it's an amazing feeling. It's one thing to win the Royal Rumble and get your tickets to WrestleMania, but it's another thing to add even more purpose to it while you're doing it. It's amazing."

Bianca Belair now has to choose between fighting for the WWE SmackDown, Raw or NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. Given just how anticipated the match has been, it's widely expected that she will be facing off against Sasha Banks on The Grandest Stage of Them All.