"I could be in a movie with The Rock or John Cena" - Current Champion talks possibly leaving WWE for Hollywood

Top WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently stated that she would be open to working with John Cena or the Rock on a film.

Last month, Variety reported that the RAW Women's Champion signed a deal with entertainment agency WME. This signing will no doubt aid the 33-year-old in creating more relationships with various other forms of media outside of WWE.

Speaking with Cultaholic, Belair was asked if the temptation of Hollywood would see her leave wrestling sooner rather than later.

“It was a point in time where I never imagine myself being a WWE Superstar and now I can’t imagine myself being anything other than a WWE Superstar. I’m still honing my craft, I have so much more to do in WWE, and I’m not going anywhere anytime soon. Can I multitask here and there? of course, but I love being in WWE, and that’s not changing any time soon. But hey you never know maybe one day I could be in a movie with The Rock or John Cena we’ll see." [1:58 to 2:21]

Watch the full interview here:

Bianca Belair has been one of the biggest faces in the WWE Women's division for almost 2 years now, during which time she has captured both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles as well as winning the 2021 Royal Rumble.

John Cena is reportedly set to have a match at WrestleMania in 2023

Despite him making fewer and fewer appearances in WWE at the moment, the 16 time-world champion is seemingly part of the company's WrestleMania plans for 2023.

A fan recently asked Wrestling media outlet, Xero News, when John Cena may be making his in-ring return to WWE as well as who his opponent might be.

"Nothing for Drew for mania atm. Theory vs Cena will hapoen however it seems."

Xero News @NewsXero



Theory vs Cena will hapoen however it seems @Whiteboardpoets Nothing for drew for mania atmTheory vs Cena will hapoen however it seems @Whiteboardpoets Nothing for drew for mania atm Theory vs Cena will hapoen however it seems

Over the past year, Austin Theory has made it very clear that he would love to face off against his childhood hero Cena, and the two stars even had a face-to-face confrontation on RAW in June 2022.

Would you like to see John Cena v Austin Theory at WrestleMania? Give us your thoughts on the matchup in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes, please credit Cultaholic and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription

Also, check out - 10 real-life wrestling couples who met in WWE:

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe