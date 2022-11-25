Bianca Belair says "overwhelming" match with former WWE Women's Champion led her to break down in tears

As one of WWE's toughest stars, it took a lot for Bianca Belair to break down emotionally, however, a recent match of hers led her to shed some tears in the ring.

Belair has been one of the faces of WWE's women's division for the past two years now, with multiple WrestleMania victories, as well as capturing both the SmackDown and RAW Women's titles.

During a recent interview with ComicBook Nation, Belair said her recent match with Bayley at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia led to her breaking down due to the huge moment she and the RAW star created.

"Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing match in Crown Jewel with Bayley, that was, of course, the biggest part of it all. I actually had a moment after the match where I broke down because I never imagined my life doing this in Saudi Arabia. Being a part of change there and being in a Last Woman Standing match with Bayley, and it really was just overwhelming." H/T Wrestling Inc

Check out the full interview below:

Belair's current reign as the RAW Women's Champion is the second longest in company history at 236 days, shortly behind the woman she beat for the title, Becky Lynch, whose record still stands at 398.

Becky Lynch may team up with Bianca Belair this Saturday

The 33-year-old will lead her team in Survivor Series WarGames against the five-woman squad of Bayley, Nikki Cross, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley.

Currently, Belair only has three teammates, however, with the RAW Women's Champ expected to announce her fifth partner tonight on SmackDown, PWInsider has reported that Becky Lynch will be teaming with her former rival.

"Becky Lynch is slated to be at WWE Survivor Series this Saturday, PWInsider.com has confirmed. That would put her in the pole position of being the fifth person on Bianca Belair's team, which makes sense from a storyline perspective given that the entire Damage CTRL storyline began at Summerslam coming out of Lynch vs. Bianca Belair. Lynch had been out since Summerslam with a separated shoulder." H/T PWInsider

Tomorrow night will see WWE host a WarGames match on its main roster for the first time ever, where two teams of five will battle inside two joint steel cages, in what will be an all-out battle for supremacy.

Who do you think will be the fifth member of Bianca Belair's team? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

