Bianca Belair explains why she could not have lost to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38

New RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has opened up about her victory at WrestleMania 38 over Becky Lynch.

Belair and Lynch were involved in a high-stakes bout at night one of this year's Show of Shows. Near the end of the match, Lynch looked almost certain to clinch the win - slamming The EST of WWE onto the steel steps and trying to win via count-out.

However, the challenger heroically made it back to the ring and delivered a KOD soon after to wrap up her historic victory.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani after the show, Bianca said that she could not afford to let down the people who have been supporting her since SummerSlam, where she lost against Becky in just 26 seconds. She also explained why the contest became so personal leading up to WrestleMania 38:

“I was more nervous because it was more personal. I wasn’t just trying to prove myself. I had a lot to lose, I had more to lose this year. I knew what it felt like to be champion and have the title taken from me. I wanted to have that feeling again to be champion and not let everyone down that have cheering for me since SummerSlam. It was more nerve-racking, but it’s WrestleMania. I was nervous, but not scared." (H/T - Fightful)

Becky Lynch had concerns that Bianca Belair's braid gave her an unfair advantage at WrestleMania 38

Former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch claimed before her match with Bianca Belair that the latter's braid was an unfair advantage.

We did not see Bianca use the braid as a weapon against Becky during the battle on Saturday night. But the Man reminded Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling that Belair had previously used her hair to launch attacks:

"She has used that as a weapon against me. She scarred my body, my beautiful mom body. Last year, right before she hit KOD on Sasha Banks, she hit her with her hair. She hit her with the fricking hair and then she won. She won the WrestleMania main event because of her fricking hair." (0:44)

Big Time Becks will surely have a lot to say on the subject when she addresses the loss on WWE television. Whether she chooses to blame Bianca's braid remains to be seen.

Which superstar do you want Bianca Belair to face next? Sound off below!

