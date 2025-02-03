Bianca Belair sends 4-word message; wants to face 42-year-old WWE legend after Royal Rumble 

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently took to social media to send a four-word message to a 42-year-old legendary RAW star after the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The legend being referred to is Natalya.

The Triple H-led creative team had a stacked field for this year's Women's Royal Rumble, including top names like Bianca Belair, Natalya, Bayley, IYO SKY, and Liv Morgan. Fans were also treated to returns of Trish Stratus, Nikki Bella, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss. However, an unexpected name was the highlight of the Rumble as she remained in the match for over 67 minutes. It was none other than NXT's Roxanne Perez.

Following the event, The Queen of Harts took to X/Twitter to upload a photo, where she was performing a suplex on Belair. Natalya also sent a message to her opponent, writing that she always wanted to get back in the ring with The EST.

"'Pushing through'……… @BiancaBelairWWE! (thank you! always want to get back in there with you!)," Natalya wrote.

This post caught Belair's attention and she replied to Natalya with a four-word message, expressing her desire to face the WWE RAW star.

"Let’s do it again!!!!!" Belair wrote.

Bianca Belair could face Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 41

During a recent edition of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes confirmed that the reports of Bianca Belair possibly facing Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41 were true.

"I haven't heard that [Rhea vs. IYO] match specifically. I do think it's shaping up to be Rhea and Bianca. That's what was reported. I believe Sean Ross [Sapp] had that over the weekend. That is accurate. So, I think that's where they're going. But I haven't heard anything about IYO SKY, no."

Many people believe Bianca Belair might win this year's Women's Elimination Chamber and go on to challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The EST's future.

Check out the full episode of Live Q&A with Bill Apter and WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass.

