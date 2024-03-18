Bianca Belair sends out bold message ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has shared a bold message ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

The 34-year-old's last televised in-ring appearance was in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. The EST was the last person to enter the contest. She eliminated Raquel Rodriguez before Liv Morgan eliminated her with a rollup pin.

Bianca Belair recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a bold message ahead of the upcoming edition of WWE RAW. The former WWE Women's Champion posted a mirror selfie during her workout session at a gymnasium. The 34-year-old also penned down a message alongside her picture.

"I want it. I've always wanted it. I've always worked for it! Period. And it ain't Neva gonna change!" wrote Belair.

The fact it is WrestleMania season and The EST is without an opponent for the event is quite puzzling for the fans. While Bianca waits for an opponent, there are chances of her being involved in Bayley's feud against Damage CTRL. This came after she was seen telling Naomi not to back Bayley, yet she went ahead and was beaten down last week. It is now to be seen if The EST backs her friend on WWE SmackDown.

Tiffany Stratton teases potential WrestleMania match against Bianca Belair

Tiffany Stratton has had quite a perfect start to her main roster run. The Buff Barbie has been undefeated on the blue brand since her move to the main roster. Despite becoming an instant crowd favorite, the former NXT Champion has not found a place on the WrestleMania XL card so far.

During her interview on Gorilla Position, the 24-year-old was asked what she would like to do at The Show of Shows. Stratton responded that she would love to face Bianca on The Grandest Stage of Them All. She claimed that she and The EST of WWE would tear the house down.

"I think Bianca [Belair] and I would tear the house down if it were me and her in a singles match. I think Bianca Belair, bring it [on]! Like, let's go, this WrestleMania. I'm ready in four weeks. Sure, I would love to wrestle Bianca. You know, I've slapped her a couple of times, and she slapped me back. So, I think there is a little bit of a feud brewing there. And we'll see if she confronts me next SmackDown," said Stratton.

Belair and Stratton have had several interactions since the latter joined the SmackDown roster. They went after each other during the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. WrestleMania XL might be the perfect occasion for the two talented performers to lock horns in a singles bout.

