Bianca Belair sends an emotional message to husband Montez Ford amid her WWE absence

Bianca Belair has been away from WWE programming for several months. While there is no timeline for the EST's in-ring return, she recently sent an emotional message to Montez Ford, which also seems to indicate that she's back to training.
Belair has been out of action for the last four months, with her last match coming at WrestleMania 41, where she suffered a loss to IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match that also involved Rhea Ripley. The EST broke her finger during the bout and has been on the sidelines ever since.
Bianca Belair has continued to post personal updates on social media amid her WWE absence. She recently disclosed a heartfelt gesture from her husband, Montez Ford, revealing that the former WWE Tag Team Champion left a motivating note for her in the training area. The EST also sent an emotional message to her partner while sharing a picture of his note.
Bianca Belair recently commented on her WWE absence
While Bianca Belair is majorly missed on WWE programming, she revealed during an interview with Shak Wrestling that she needed this break desperately.
The EST noted that she had been going nonstop for the last five years, and she needed to spend some time on the sidelines:
“I’ve learned so much about fingers and they’re complicated. I really did feel like I needed this break. I’ve been going for the past five years just non-stop in the title picture, filming reality TV shows, appearances. I mean, I think at one year I had over 300 appearances and we have 365 days in the year. I feel like mentally I did need this break," Belair said. [H/T: PWMania]
Bianca Belair is one of the most prominent members of the WWE women's division, and her absence has affected the company in a major way. The SmackDown roster has looked bleak without The EST, and many believe that she is needed to bring back the spark in the blue brand's women's division, which has seen repetitive matches with the champion Tiffany Stratton.
