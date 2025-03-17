Bianca Belair sends message ahead of major WrestleMania segment on RAW

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently shared a small message ahead of Monday Night RAW. The upcoming edition of the red brand's show will emanate from the Forest National in Brussels, Belgium, in a few hours.

The 35-year-old won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 41. She is set to challenge IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The two stars will be on RAW later tonight to sign the contract for their title bout.

Bianca Belair recently took to her Instagram account to share an update ahead of the show. The EST of WWE posted multiple pictures of herself in front of a graffiti wall in the streets of Belgium.

"EST’s everywhere in Belgium #ESTofWWE #Belgium," she wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Bianca Belair shares her take on the fallout between Jade Cargill and Naomi

On the March 7 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Naomi admitted to being Jade Cargill's attacker. During a recent interview on ESPN's First Take, Belair addressed the whole situation.

Bianca Belair noted that it was a heartbreaking experience for her, and she was hurt more than anything else. The SmackDown star claimed that given the turn of events, she could not focus on her upcoming WrestleMania bout.

"So it's very heartbreaking for me. I'm actually more hurt than anything. And it's really tough because I just won [the] Elimination Chamber, and I'm supposed to be going to WrestleMania and having a big title match. But it's really hard to focus on that. So it's kind of bittersweet for me, like, I'm trying to be excited about this Elimination Chamber win. But I'm also hurt by the breakdown of the big three because we were doing amazing things, and we were really representing. So it's just a very heartbreaking time for me right now," Belair said. [From 0:48 to 1:13]

You can check out Bianca Belair's comments in the video below:

While Belair gears up for her championship match at WrestleMania 41, it remains to be seen what plans the wrestling promotion has for Jade Cargill and Naomi. The Storm is set to wrestle Liv Morgan in a singles match later this week on SmackDown.

