Bianca Belair sends message ahead of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Bianca Belair has issued a final warning before the Women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series tonight.

The 34-year-old WWE Superstar will step into the double-cage WarGames structure for the third time tonight as she teams with Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch to take on Damage CTRL's Bayley, Kairi Sane, Asuka, and IYO SKY.

Belair took to X this evening for a pre-war message issued less than two hours before the WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show begins.

"It’s time for WAR! #WarGames #ESTofWWE," she wrote with a promotional graphic for the match.

The EST of WWE made her WarGames debut at NXT TakeOver in November 2019 when she teamed with IYO SKY, Alba Fyre, and Shayna Baszler in a loss to Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox, and Candice LeRae.

Belair's second WarGames match, and her first win in the double-cage structure, came at the 2022 Survivor Series PLE as she teamed with Asuka, Becky Lynch, Mia Yim, and Alexa Bliss to defeat Ripley, Bayley, Kai, SKY, and Nikki Cross.

It's believed that the Men's WarGames match will be the main event of tonight's Survivor Series PLE, which means the main show could open up with Women's WarGames at 8pm ET.

