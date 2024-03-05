Bianca Belair sends message ahead of WWE RAW

WWE will continue their Road to WrestleMania XL later tonight with a live RAW show. Bianca Belair has just checked in with an update ahead of the red brand's show.

The EST is currently a member of the SmackDown roster and while she is chasing gold on Friday nights, every Superstar is hoping for additional opportunities during WrestleMania season. Belair even appeared on RAW two weeks ago for the Elimination Chamber go-home edition.

Belair took to Instagram ahead of RAW and reminded everyone that she is The EST. She included photos from what appeared to be a WWE 2K24 photo shoot and revealed that she created the gear.

"#ESTofWWE Gear: Made by ME #WWE2k24," she wrote.

Belair's last RAW match came on April 24, 2023 when she teamed with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to defeat Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, and Bayley. Her last red brand singles TV match took place one week before that as she defeated Kai.

WWE Hall of Famer recalls rag-dolling by Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair has locked up with several top superstars and Hall of Famers over the years. Michelle McCool recently recalled an intense moment the two grapplers had shared.

The WWE Hall of Famer made a surprise return in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. She lasted almost 21 minutes and at one point fought with The EST.

Speaking to her husband The Undertaker, on his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, McCool had immense praise for Belair when asked about the current women's division. She also said it was fun getting rag-dolled by the multi-time champion.

"I mean there’s seriously, there’s so many. I love watching Bianca [Belair]. Her strength is unmatched from any like, I’ve told you that before. People try to give these past girls all this credit and there were a lot of strong girls there. I was never the one getting lifted and tossed around and in one match with her, I got lifted and tossed around real easy. I was like that’s kind of fun. Nobody like she just rag dolled me. I was like she is a strong human being," she said. [From 5:10 - 6:10]

You can watch the video below:

McCool previously gave Belair a major endorsement, naming her as the dream opponent she wanted to face if still active. It is interesting that McCool named Belair as her dream opponent after their Royal Rumble encounter.

