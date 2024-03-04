Former WWE champion says it was fun to get rag dolled by Bianca Belair

A former WWE champion recently commented on her getting rag-dolled by Bianca Belair.

Michelle McCool was a trailblazer for the women's division during her time in WWE. She competed against some of the best women during her time and accomplished everything possible.

McCool is a former Women's Champion and was also the first-ever Divas Champion. Although she has retired from actively fighting in the ring, this hasn't stopped her from stepping into the squared circle during the Women's Royal Rumble match. She last competed in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match.

During her recent appearances, she came face-to-face with some of the best stars in the current women's division, such as Bianca Belair.

During a recent episode of Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, Michelle McCool stated that it was fun to get rag-dolled by Belair.

“I mean there’s seriously, there’s so many. I love watching Bianca [Belair]. Her strength is unmatched from any like…..I’ve told you [Mark Calaway] that before…..People try to give these past girls all this credit and there were a lot of strong girls there. I was never the one getting lifted and tossed around and in one match with her, I got lifted and tossed around real easy. I was like that’s kind of fun. Nobody like she just rag dolled me. I was like she is a strong human being” [5:10 - 6:10]

Bianca Belair wants to take Rhea Ripley's title

Bianca Belair has been able to establish herself as one of the leading women in WWE's women's division. Her reign as RAW Women's Champion was impressive as she proved to be a record-breaking champion. It now looks like she may be ready to take Rhea Ripley's title.

During a recent interview with Fightful, Belair stated that she wants to compete against Ripley and take her Women's World Title.

"I love me some Rhea Ripley, okay? I think she’s amazing, I think she’s great, but I want to get in the ring and take that title from her — but I have to show her some love, that’s my fellow WWE 2K cover star. We’ve come in WWE around the same time, we’re climbing that mountain top together. I have to show love and respect to her but she is absolutely one of my favorites," said Belair.

It will be interesting to see if we will ever get to see these two women square in a title match any time soon.

