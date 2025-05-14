Bianca Belair sends a message to Angelo Dawkins for his recent actions at WWE show; responds to female superstar

Bianca Belair has sent a message to Angelo Dawkins after he left Mia Yim hanging on WWE SmackDown. Yim tried to shake hands with Dawkins during a backstage segment, but the reigning tag team champion walked away.

Dawkins and Montez Ford won the WWE Tag Team Championships on the March 14th episode of SmackDown, defeating #DIY. This was the first time in four years that the duo won tag team gold in the company. The Street Profits marked their first title defense on the April 25 episode of WWE SmackDown in a three-way TLC Match against #DIY and The Motor City Machine Guns.

On Instagram, Belair sent a message to Dawkins while responding to Yim's post. The EST hilariously questioned her husband's tag team partner for leaving Yim hanging.

"Wait now why he do you like that?😂," wrote Belair.

Check out a screengrab of Belair's Instagram comment:

Bianca Belair discussed the idea of having kids with her husband Montez Ford

Bianca Belair opened up about the idea of having kids with her husband, Montez Ford. The EST also mentioned that she was too busy and focused on her career.

Speaking to Stephanie McMahon on What's Your Story?, she said the following:

"Once I have kids, everything changes, right? And so, we recently just froze our embryos for that reason, to buy me a little bit more time and give me a little bit more peace of mind. But, I’m very bad at that cause I’m just so laser-focused on working."

Belair was last seen in action at WWE WrestleMania 41, where she unsuccessfully challenged Iyo Sky for the Women's World Championship in a Triple Threat Match. The match also included Rhea Ripley, who had previously lost the title to Sky.

The EST is currently sidelined with a finger injury, and it remains to be seen when she will return to WWE TV.

