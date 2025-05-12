Bianca Belair shares minor update amid WWE absence

Three-time WWE Women's Champion Bianca Belair is currently out of action because of a finger injury she suffered at WrestleMania 41. Amid her recovery, Belair shared a minor update on her life via social media.

Ad

At WrestleMania 41, Belair faced off against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a Triple-Threat Match for the Women's World Championship. She was closing in on the win after hitting the K.O.D. on Ripley. However, The Genius of the Sky hit an Over The Moonsault on The EST to get the pinfall victory and retain her championship.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Bianca Belair shared a hilarious life update amid her recovery from injury. Belair was hopping on a flight but didn't notice that she was wearing different slippers.

Ad

Trending

"When you're at the airport more during your 'time off,'" Belair wrote.

Bianca Belair posted this on her IG stories. (Photo: @biancabelairwwe on IG)

It will be interesting to see if Belair gets cleared to return soon, though the latest image of her finger didn't look good. It was still swollen, so she's likely not yet ready to come back. Once she's ready, she'll be on the SmackDown brand, where Naomi and Jade Cargill are not done with their feud.

Ad

Bianca Belair shares personal update regarding her future

Speaking on a recent episode of the What's Your Story? podcast with Stephanie McMahon, Bianca Belair opened up about her future plans with her husband, Montez Ford. The couple wants to have kids, but they are too busy with their careers, so they decided to freeze their embryos and become parents later in life.

"Once I have kids, everything changes, right? And so, we recently just froze our embryos for that reason, to buy me a little bit more time and give me a little bit more peace of mind. But, I’m very bad at that cause I’m just so laser-focused on working," Belair said. [From 1:00:05 - 1:00:21]

Ad

Despite not having any children of their own, Belair is the stepmother to Ford's two children from his previous relationship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More