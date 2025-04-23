Bianca Belair sends message to haters following WrestleMania loss

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair shared a defiant message today following her loss at WrestleMania. The EST competed for the Women's World Championship at The Show of Shows over the weekend.

IYO SKY successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 41. Belair took to social media today to send a message to her doubters and shared several photographs of herself as well.

"You will never be Me. Do it like Me. Or do it better than Me. I am the E👏🏾S👏🏾T👏🏾," she wrote.

The 36-year-old hit the K.O.D. on Rhea Ripley during the Triple Threat match and seemingly had it won. However, IYO SKY connected with an Over the Moonsault on Belair for the pinfall victory.

The Genius of the SKY battled NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer this past Monday night on WWE RAW, but Roxanne Perex interfered to end the match in a no contest. Vaquer defeated Perez last night on NXT to retain her title.

Former WWE writer reacts to Bianca Belair's loss at WrestleMania

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently commented on Bianca Belair failing to capture the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of Night 2 of WrestleMania 41, Russo questioned the company's decision to keep the title on IYO SKY. He claimed that SKY had the least personality of the three stars who competed in the Triple Threat match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"I don't care how good a wrestler IYO SKY is. You've got three women in this match, and the one with the least amount of personality comes out the victor. How does that work? You've got Rhea Ripley, who's got a great character, a great look. You've got Bianca Belair, great character, great look. The one with the least amount of personality and charisma wins the match. Okay, great!" said Vince Russo. [From 16:13 to 16:45]

It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the former champion following her loss at WrestleMania 41.

