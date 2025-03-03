Bianca Belair sends serious warning ahead of WWE RAW

WWE is moving closer to the 41st annual WrestleMania event, and Bianca Belair has once again guaranteed her spot on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Belair is dealing with multiple debacles coming out of Elimination Chamber, but that is not stopping her from sharing an important warning to the locker room.

Ad

The EST had a big weekend at WWE Elimination Chamber. The Women's Chamber match began with Jade Cargill returning to take out Naomi. Belair watched from her pod as her friend beat down her tag team partner. Despite the drama, Belair secured her second career Elimination Chamber victory in what was her third match inside the grueling steel structure. She will now go to WrestleMania 41 to challenge the winner of tonight's RAW match between IYO SKY and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Ad

Trending

Belair is preparing for a major RAW but took time out of her busy day to share a warning for the rest of the women's division on Instagram. The 35-year-old included a clip of her showdown with Liv Morgan on top of the Elimination Chamber pod this past Saturday, which ended with Belair getting the upper hand.

"DONT [clapping hands emoji] TOUCH [clapping hands emoji] MY [clapping hands emoji] HAIR [clapping hands emoji] #ESTofWWE #EliminationChamber," Bianca Belair wrote with the video below.

Ad

Ad

WrestleMania 41 will feature the third televised match between Ripley and Belair. The Eradicator won their NXT TV match in October 2019, then retained the NXT Women's Championship at TakeOver: Portland four months later. Out of their 11 non-televised bouts, Belair has won eight.

Updated WWE RAW lineup for tonight

World Wrestling Entertainment will return to the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY for tonight's live RAW. Below is the updated lineup:

Ad

Elimination Chamber fallout

Live appearances by Bianca Belair, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Gunther

Women's Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Ivy Nile

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Ivy Nile Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY; winner will defend against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY; winner will defend against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41 World Tag Team Championship: The War Raiders (c) vs. The Creed Brothers

The Road to WrestleMania 41 will heat up on tonight's RAW. WWE and the arena also have the following names advertised: Penta, Liv Morgan, The New Day, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Rey Mysterio, and AJ Styles. Jade Cargill is rumored to appear.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.