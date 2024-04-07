Bianca Belair sends a two-word message after her win with Jade Cargill and Naomi at WWE WrestleMania 40

At WWE WrestleMania 40, the team of Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi were victorious over Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match.

Cargill recently made her official SmackDown debut. During the same show, she came to the aid of Belair and Naomi, eventually leading to the six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 40.

On Instagram, Belair shared a photo with Cargill and Naomi, sending a two-word message on behalf of her tag team partners.

"BIG THREE," wrote Belair.

Check out Belair's Instagram post:

Damage CTRL debuted in 2022 when the original trio of Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai confronted Belair after her RAW Women's Championship match against Becky Lynch.

Over the years, Belair has feuded with Damage CTRL and even faced Bayley on a few occasions. Despite The EST's past issues with The Role Model, she agreed to help the latter.

Naomi explained why she returned to WWE after leaving the company in 2022

Naomi returned to the Stamford-based company during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She previously walked out of the company with Sasha Banks.

Speaking with Going Ringside, the former Knockouts Champion detailed her journey and stated she was happy to return. Naomi said:

"It's been a rollercoaster ride, but it's been a great journey and I'm extremely excited and happy to be back. Working my way back to the top. WWE is home. It was never a doubt about returning. It was just a matter of when and me wanting to prove some things and do some things that I needed to do for myself. I did that. I accomplished that. It was just time. I missed it so much. WWE is always family."

In the past, Naomi has competed at several WrestleManias. Bianca Belair has also headlined a WrestleMania show in the past. As for Jade Cargill, this was the former AEW TBS Champion's first appearance at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

