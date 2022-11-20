RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has shared that she is nervous but excited about her upcoming reality show with her husband and fellow WWE star Montez Ford.

WWE announced during this year's third-quarter earnings call that a new series involving the current RAW Women's Champion and the former tag team champion will air on Hulu. The company has created out-of-the-ring TV shows in the past for superstars, such as The Miz & Maryse and Total Bellas.

During a recent interview with Comicbook, Bianca Belair stated that she's nervous about the whole thing but can't wait to share it with the world.

“I will say that I used to have a little bit of downtime at home, but now I guess I won’t have any [laughs]. The icing on the cake is that I get to do it with my husband, it’s exciting. I am nervous, I never thought that I’d be doing a reality type show but my husband is full of life," said Belair.

Bianca Belair added that she is exposing her family and pulling the curtain on who they are inside and outside the ring.

"So now, I get to share that with the world. But I’m excited and I’m also nervous. We’re exposing ourselves and our family and pulling the curtain back a little bit and showing a balance between who we are in the ring but also outside of the ring. It’s exciting, it is exciting times," she added. [H/T Fightful]

Bianca Belair will compete in the first WarGames match on the main roster at WWE Survivor Series

For several years, Survivor Series was about the battle for brand supremacy. This year's event will be totally different, as it'll feature two WarGames matches for the first time ever on the main roster.

The EST of WWE has been at loggerheads with Bayley and Damage CTRL since SummerSlam. While the two recently collided at Extreme Rules and at Crown Jewel, the rivalry is about to come to heads as Belair's group will face off against Bayley's faction.

Bianca Belair has competed in the match before during her time in NXT. She will join forces with Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and another superstar to collide with Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley.

It'll be interesting to see which team will emerge victorious on November 26 at Survivor Series.

