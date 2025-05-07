Bianca Belair shares injury update amid WWE absence

Bianca Belair's social media post provided an update on her injury status. The EST has been away from the squared circle since WrestleMania 41.

Ad

The 36-year-old wrestled IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in a Triple-Threat match for the Women's World Championship on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Belair broke her finger during the bout where The Genius of the Sky retained her title.

Bianca Belair recently took to Instagram stories to post a selfie. The former WWE Women's Champion's injured finger was still in a splint, revealing she is still recovering.

Here is a screenshot of the Instagram story:

Ad

Trending

Bianca Belair shares a selfie [Picture courtesy: The EST of WWE's Instagram Story]

Bianca Belair's husband sends a heartfelt message after WrestleMania 41

Despite losing her first match at The Show of Shows last month, WrestleMania 41 was special for The EST of WWE. She made a memorable entrance alongside her stepdaughter, Megan, who is one of the two children Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have from the latter's past relationship.

Ad

After The Showcase of The Immortals, Montez Ford took to his Instagram account to share stills from Belair's entrance. He penned a heartfelt message to express his love for his wife and daughter.

"So proud & happy of these two it’s ridiculous. 😍 My daughter: who went on stage in front of 60k+ people in her first Wrestlemania! (Great Job Biggie!) My wife: who continues to raise the bar like no one else in her league. It will never be another Bianca, ever. The True GOAT. You ladies, both, can do & accomplish anything & make me extremely happy everyday. With you 2, No loss, disregard, denial, or disrespect can knock the fact, that I’ve already won at life. So To MY girls, (who run/control the house, scheduling, moods, where we going, how we are going, what to eat, etc) 😁 I love you. - Dadzilla," he wrote.

Ad

Check out Montez Ford's Instagram post below:

While Belair is away from action, Montez Ford and his Street Profits teammate Angelo Dawkins put on a classic performance on SmackDown after WrestleMania. The WWE Tag Team Champions successfully defended their title in an entertaining TLC match against #DIY and Motor City Machine Guns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More