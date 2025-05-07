Bianca Belair shares injury update amid WWE absence

Bianca Belair's social media post provided an update on her injury status. The EST has been away from the squared circle since WrestleMania 41.
The 36-year-old wrestled IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in a Triple-Threat match for the Women's World Championship on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Belair broke her finger during the bout where The Genius of the Sky retained her title.
Bianca Belair recently took to Instagram stories to post a selfie. The former WWE Women's Champion's injured finger was still in a splint, revealing she is still recovering.
Here is a screenshot of the Instagram story:
Bianca Belair's husband sends a heartfelt message after WrestleMania 41
Despite losing her first match at The Show of Shows last month, WrestleMania 41 was special for The EST of WWE. She made a memorable entrance alongside her stepdaughter, Megan, who is one of the two children Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have from the latter's past relationship.
After The Showcase of The Immortals, Montez Ford took to his Instagram account to share stills from Belair's entrance. He penned a heartfelt message to express his love for his wife and daughter.
"So proud & happy of these two it’s ridiculous. 😍 My daughter: who went on stage in front of 60k+ people in her first Wrestlemania! (Great Job Biggie!) My wife: who continues to raise the bar like no one else in her league. It will never be another Bianca, ever. The True GOAT. You ladies, both, can do & accomplish anything & make me extremely happy everyday. With you 2, No loss, disregard, denial, or disrespect can knock the fact, that I’ve already won at life. So To MY girls, (who run/control the house, scheduling, moods, where we going, how we are going, what to eat, etc) 😁 I love you. - Dadzilla," he wrote.
Check out Montez Ford's Instagram post below:
While Belair is away from action, Montez Ford and his Street Profits teammate Angelo Dawkins put on a classic performance on SmackDown after WrestleMania. The WWE Tag Team Champions successfully defended their title in an entertaining TLC match against #DIY and Motor City Machine Guns.