Bianca Belair shares wholesome Christmas update with her husband

Bianca Belair celebrated Christmas with her family before sending a message to her followers on social media.

Belair has been married to fellow WWE superstar Montez Ford since June 23, 2018. They dated for several years before Ford proposed to her a year earlier. She is the stepmother to Ford's two children, Liam and Morgan, from a previous relationship.

Just like any other couple in the world, Belair and Ford celebrated Christmas with family and friends. Even Ford's Street Profits partner Angelo Dawkins and his wife Grace, as well as Omos and Top Dolla, were also present during the special occasion.

In a post on her Instagram account, Bianca Belair sent a message to all her followers. It had a photo of herself with Montez Ford wearing matching Christmas sleeping outfits:

"Hope everyone had a good Christmas!" Belair wrote.

The entire WWE roster was able to be with their families during the Holidays since Triple H gave them an entire week off from December 19 to 25. They are back on the road on December 26 for the annual Holiday Tour live event show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Bianca Belair impressed with top NXT star

In an interview with the Reality of Wrestling podcast, Bianca Belair discussed the talents down at NXT. Belair loved what she saw from Tiffany Stratton, who she thinks is already a top star in developmental:

"I was very impressed with her, like how quickly she became a champion in such a short amount of time. I don't think people realize how impressive that is to, you know, maybe be there a year and some change and you're champion? You're being thrown into that, and she did so well in that role. I think she's a star now and she's going to be a star in the future."

Belair vs. Stratton could be a really great matchup down the line when The Buff Barbie gets called up to the main roster.

