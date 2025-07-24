Bianca Belair shares worrying message ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025

Bianca Belair had some concerning news to share with fans ahead of SummerSlam. The EST of WWE last competed at WrestleMania 41 in a Triple Threat match against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. A finger injury in that match has kept her out of action since.With WWE approaching its first-ever two-night SummerSlam, the speculation around Belair's presence at the event is growing. She has now provided an update on the situation.Talking to CBS Sports while promoting Netflix's WWE: Unreal docuseries, Belair revealed how severe the injury is currently.&quot;I broke it in three places and the joint. It healed, but it won't bend. You can't wrestle with a straight finger because it'll break again (...) I can't even sew right now. I can't even make gear,&quot; Belair said. The former WWE Women's Champion added that she was waiting to see whether surgery would be needed, but also provided a hopeful message.&quot;We're on the tail end of this healing process, so we might have time. But you never know. Crazy things happen.&quot; [H/T: CBS Sports]Despite being out of action, Belair did make a WWE appearance recently. She was the special guest referee for the No Holds Barred Match between Jade Cargill and Naomi at Evolution.Bianca Belair could work with Cardi B at SummerSlamWith Bianca Belair leaving the door open for a SummerSlam appearance, there is a chance we could see her working with Cardi B. The popular rapper is set to be the hostess of The Biggest Party of the Summer and teased working with Belair ahead of the event. Cardi B reacted to the graphic of the Triple Threat Women's World Title match at SummerSlam, writing, &quot;Oooooo, this is DRAMA,&quot; while tagging Belair and asking about her.The post prompted the following response from the former RAW Women's Champion:&quot;Girlll…. We got A LOT to talk about,&quot; Belair wrote.Soon, Cardi B replied, hinting that the two might work together in some capacity at SummerSlam.&quot;I'm calling you RIGHT NOW,&quot; B answered.With SummerSlam less than 10 days away, it remains to be seen whether Bianca Belair will be healthy enough to return in time for the historic event.