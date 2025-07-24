Bianca Belair shares worrying message ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Jul 24, 2025 15:11 GMT
Bianca Belair. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Bianca Belair [Image credits: wwe.com]

Bianca Belair had some concerning news to share with fans ahead of SummerSlam. The EST of WWE last competed at WrestleMania 41 in a Triple Threat match against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. A finger injury in that match has kept her out of action since.

Ad

With WWE approaching its first-ever two-night SummerSlam, the speculation around Belair's presence at the event is growing. She has now provided an update on the situation.

Talking to CBS Sports while promoting Netflix's WWE: Unreal docuseries, Belair revealed how severe the injury is currently.

"I broke it in three places and the joint. It healed, but it won't bend. You can't wrestle with a straight finger because it'll break again (...) I can't even sew right now. I can't even make gear," Belair said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The former WWE Women's Champion added that she was waiting to see whether surgery would be needed, but also provided a hopeful message.

"We're on the tail end of this healing process, so we might have time. But you never know. Crazy things happen." [H/T: CBS Sports]

Despite being out of action, Belair did make a WWE appearance recently. She was the special guest referee for the No Holds Barred Match between Jade Cargill and Naomi at Evolution.

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Bianca Belair could work with Cardi B at SummerSlam

With Bianca Belair leaving the door open for a SummerSlam appearance, there is a chance we could see her working with Cardi B.

The popular rapper is set to be the hostess of The Biggest Party of the Summer and teased working with Belair ahead of the event. Cardi B reacted to the graphic of the Triple Threat Women's World Title match at SummerSlam, writing, "Oooooo, this is DRAMA," while tagging Belair and asking about her.

Ad

The post prompted the following response from the former RAW Women's Champion:

"Girlll…. We got A LOT to talk about," Belair wrote.

Soon, Cardi B replied, hinting that the two might work together in some capacity at SummerSlam.

"I'm calling you RIGHT NOW," B answered.

With SummerSlam less than 10 days away, it remains to be seen whether Bianca Belair will be healthy enough to return in time for the historic event.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications