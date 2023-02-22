Bianca Belair should've called 7-time champion an "idiot"on RAW, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair should've insulted seven-time women's champion Asuka during this week's episode of the red brand, according to WWE veteran Vince Russo.

On the latest episode of RAW, The Empress of Tomorrow collided with Nikki Cross in a singles match, with The EST of WWE at ringside. The former is scheduled to face Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. After the bout, Bianca and Asuka had a staredown in the ring. During the segment, blue liquid came out of the challenger's mouth, which left the champion shell-shocked.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned why Bianca Belair wasn't on commentary for the match when she was at ringside. He added that if it were him, he would've called Asuka an "idiot" for the blue stuff in her mouth.

"Why is Bianca Belair sitting out there and not saying anything? Either she's out there on color or she's not. Especially bro, when she's not involved in the finish. You give her the microphone, you let her cut promos, but she can't get on color? There are producers in the back bro, whether Triple H is in her headset or whatever. And here's the second thing. If I'm Bianca Belair at the end of this match, and I go in the ring and Asuka's in the ring," said Russo.

He further added that instead of being intimidated by Asuka's blue mist, Belair should have confronted the Empress of Tomorrow.

"The first thing is come on, they're both pointing at the sign in unison like the two idiots. Bro, like how idiotic does that look? They're both in there pointing, and then she does the blue gimmick. If I'm Bianca Belair, my reaction to that would be 'What are you an idiot? Why are you doing that?' But she was scared and petrified and she's putting food coloring in her mouth and spitting it up. I would literally be like 'Is there something wrong with you I should know about?' I don't know what that's doing for anybody, I don't get it," he added. [48:53 - 50:32]

Asuka will be looking to dethrone Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39

The EST of WWE has held the RAW Women's Title for over 300 days after defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Asuka earned the right to challenge her for the title after defeating six other women in the Elimination Chamber match.

The match saw The Empress of Tomorrow lock horns against Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez, Nikki Cross, Carmella, and Liv Morgan. The end of the contest saw Asuka and Carmella remain as the only two contestants when the former tapped out Mella with a submission hold.

The Empress made history at the event by becoming the first woman to win a Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank, and Chamber match. The multi-time women's champion has what it takes to dethrone Bianca Belair, and it'll be interesting to see if she'll walk out with the title at The Show of Shows.

Are you rooting for Asuka or Belair? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please remember to provide a H/T to Sportskeeda, link the video, and link back to this article.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes