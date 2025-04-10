Bianca Belair shows off new look ahead of title match at WWE WrestleMania 41

Bianca Belair is set to compete in a major match at WWE WrestleMania 41, as she will face Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. The EST unveiled a new look ahead of her showdown at the Showcase of Immortals.

Belair earned the right to challenge for the title at Elimination Chamber as she won the Women's Elimination Chamber match. While she was slated to face Iyo Sky in a singles match, Rhea Ripley was added to the bout on RAW this past Monday to turn it into a triple-threat match. The three women will seemingly square off on Night Two of WrestleMania 41.

Bianca Belair also recently celebrated her 36th birthday. The Elimination Chamber winner commemorated the event with a new look, which she unveiled on social media by posting multiple pictures. As seen in the post below, the EST's hairstyle and color are significantly different from her look on WWE RAW.

Veteran believes Bianca Belair should've faced Rhea Ripley in a singles match at WWE WrestleMania 41

Bianca Belair looked set to face Rhea Ripley in a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 41 after she won the Women's Elimination Chamber match. However, Mami lost the title to Iyo Sky on the next RAW, blowing the Women's World Championship picture wide open.

The Eradicator ended up getting added to the match as Adam Pearce announced on RAW that the title match will now be a three-way. However, the booking has come under criticism, with many questioning Rhea Ripley's place in the match.

Nonetheless, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes that Mami will walk out of the event with the title. Morgan also stated that there was no reason to take the title off Rhea, and it could have been a singles match between her and Bianca Belair:

"It has to Rhea Ripley if they're going by fan reactions and stuff like that. I don't think that they should have taken the belt off her to begin with. It made no sense to me at all. They could have went with Ripley vs. Bianca as a singles match and it would've been perfectly fine," he said.

Bianca has a perfect record at WrestleMania, as she has never lost a match at WWE's biggest show. She would be hoping to continue the streak as she steps into the ring against Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky.

