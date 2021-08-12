Bianca Belair reveals which Olympian inspires her

Bianca Belair recently revealed in an interview that Olympian Simone Biles inspired her. During the interview, Belair recounted her story as a collegiate track and field athlete and how mental health was important.

Belair's current run in WWE as a SmackDown Women's Champion has been nothing short of phenomenal. Since the start of the year, she has won the Royal Rumble match, pinned Sasha for the championship, and defended the title on multiple occasions.

WWE SmackDown Women's champion Bianca Belair, in a one-on-one with ViBe & wrestling, shared her newfound admiration for decorated gymnast Simone Biles.

She detailed how Olympian Simone Biles inspired her by prioritizing her mental health and paused her run at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. Bianca Belair stressed that athletes are human as well, and sometimes it is okay to prioritize the human aspect over the competition.

Simone Biles is so inspiring on what she did specially a such a big stage and she allowed herself to be vulnerable and put her mental health before her physical abilities and that speaks volumes, as well the team and the coaches that she had, the fact that they were able to support her and they went out there to support her and they still won the medal. The message is that athletes are humans and it is so hard mentally and we have to look at her and admire her for what she did because there are times that as athletes we felt that something was not going well but we kept on pushing and it’s ok to put your mental health first. (h/t to ViBe & Wrestling for the transcript).

Bianca Belair gunning for the Four Horsewomen

Bianca Belair has already pinned Bayley and Sasha and has set her sights on pinning Charlotte and Becky Lynch as well. Speaking to Ryan Satin, the WWE SmackDown Women's champion mentioned that the Four Horsewomen inspired her to make it big on the WWE main roster. She wanted to be in the spotlight for a new generation of women's wrestlers by pinning the likes of Charlotte and Becky Lynch.

Bianca Belair is set to defend her title against Sasha Banks at Summerslam in a repeat encounter of their WrestleMania main event.

Will Belair continue her dominant run as the women's champion on the blue brand? Or will Sasha spoil the party for the EST of the WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

