"She had to learn the hard way" - Bianca Belair on whipping women's champion

WWE Superstar and number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship Bianca Belair explained her recent actions on Monday's edition of the show.

During a scheduled tag team match, Belair was about to score a pinfall on Nikki ASH to win the contest for her team until Becky Lynch interrupted the count by pulling Bianca's ponytail.

This prompted the "EST of WWE" to use her hair as a weapon, loudly whipping the RAW Women's Champion with the braid and leaving welts on her mid-section.

"The Man" was not pleased about this and has since taken to Twitter to address the incident herself. However, Bianca Belair has now had her say on the whipping, and she doesn't feel sympathy for Lynch, claiming that the Irish superstar had to learn a lesson the hard way.

"I have 1 simple rule. DON’T👏🏾TOUCH👏🏾MY👏🏾HAIR👏🏾. They love to pull my hair FIRST & then cry about it later, but I guess she had to learn the hard way 🤷🏽‍♀️She did what she did. I said what I said. And now, it is what it is!" Belair wrote.

Next month, Belair and Lynch are set to battle for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38.

Bianca Belair is no stranger to main eventing WrestleMania

Though she was victorious in the Women's Elimination Chamber match and booked her place at WrestleMania, Bianca is no stranger to title matches at the "Showcase of the Immortals."

Last year at WrestleMania 37 in Tampa, Florida, Belair took on Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship following her Royal Rumble victory. It was the main event match on the first night of the show.

Bianca was victorious in the main event, capturing her first major singles championship in the company.

PowerBomb Jutsu @PowerbombJutsu Bianca Belair became the first Black woman to win the Royal Rumble and made history with Sasha Banks when the two became the first Black women to headline and compete against each other in WrestleMania 37 #Blackhistorymonth Bianca Belair became the first Black woman to win the Royal Rumble and made history with Sasha Banks when the two became the first Black women to headline and compete against each other in WrestleMania 37 #Blackhistorymonth https://t.co/1Iw7PHJhhX

What do you think of Bianca using her hair as a weapon? Will she be able to beat Becky Lynch at WrestleMania? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Angana Roy