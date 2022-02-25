WWE planning WrestleMania name change - Reports

WWE is reportedly set to change the names of "Night One" and "Night Two" of WrestleMania, new reports suggest.

The two-night extravaganza, set to take place in Dallas, Texas' AT&T Stadium on the 2nd and 3rd of April 2022, already has some mega encounters booked on its card, including a huge WWE-vs-Universal Championship winner-take-all match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, a SmackDown Women's Title bout between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, and a long-awaited RAW Women's Championship showdown between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair.

The two-night split is the logical option for keeping the show's runtime down with so much action. But WWE is apparently no longer calling the events "Night One" and "Night Two" of WrestleMania.

According to Ryan Satin, they will instead be called "WrestleMania Saturday" and "Wrestlemania Sunday."

"Small interesting note in this article, I'm told that instead of calling it WrestleMania night one and night two, the days will be referred to as WrestleMania Saturday and WrestleMania Sunday," Satin said.

Also rumored to be on the WrestleMania card is a tag team match featuring The Miz and Logan Paul and a rumored in-ring return from "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

Edge has made an open challenge for WWE WrestleMania 38

Another major attraction to the WrestleMania 38 card is the planned match for Hall of Famer Edge.

The "Rated R Superstar" took to the ring on the latest Monday Night RAW to issue an open challenge to anyone on the roster who wants to face him at the "Grandest Stage of Them All."

During the promo, the word "phenomenal" was dropped, implying that AJ Styles might step up as Edge's opponent at the "Showcase of the Immortals," only adding to rumors of a planned confrontation between the two.

