Edge issues open challenge for WrestleMania 38

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has taken to the ring to lay down an open challenge for a match at the upcoming WrestleMania 38.

After a decade-long absence from professional wrestling, the Rated R Superstar returned to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble. Following this, he would enter into a feud with Randy Orton, and the two would have a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36.

During feud with Orton, the former world champion would sustain an injury and would be out of action until the 2021 Royal Rumble, which he won, earning his place in the triple threat main event of WrestleMania 37 against Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan.

Now, however, The Rated R Superstar has his sights set on this year's WrestleMania and has laid down a challenge to the WWE roster to answer the call.

Appearing on the latest edition of RAW, the Hall of Famer took to the ring to talk about his past WrestleMania experiences and asked any man on the company's roster to step up and answer the call, dropping the word "Phenomenal" in there for good measure, seemingly implying his rumored opponent.

"I still dream about walking down that aisle at WrestleMania, soaking in all that energy that you give me so I can be phenomenal." The Hall of Famer said

Although AJ Styles has been heavily rumored as the Rated R Superstar's next opponent, there is no match confirmed between the two as of yet.

Edge and AJ Styles have expressed interest in working together

Both Edge and Styles have expressed their desire to wrestle each other, with The Phenomenal One talking to Ariel Helwani in a recent interview.

Styles explained that, while he knows that time is limited for him and the Hall of Famer to perform together, he is eager for the chance.

“He’s so knowledgeable. He’s such a superstar. I would love to get the opportunity to get in the ring with him. There was that time when I thought there would never be an opportunity to wrestle him, and now, it’s here." Styles said (H/T WrestlingNewsCo)

