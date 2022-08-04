"I always got you!" - Bianca Belair reacts to video of her running to save WWE Superstar

Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch this past Saturday at WWE SummerSlam in Nashville.

After the match, Bayley made her shocking return alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai and surrounded The EST in the middle of the ring. Becky Lynch then surprisingly turned babyface and stood by Belair's side, despite just losing to her moments earlier.

Bayley's faction attacked Becky Lynch on Monday's episode of RAW. Becky suffered a separated shoulder during the title match at SummerSlam and the attack was a way to write Big Time Becks off of television for the next several months.

The RAW Women's Champion tried her best to break up the attack but couldn't make it backstage in time. She was delivering a promo in the middle of the ring when live footage of the attack was shown on the jumbotron. The EST then proceeded to sprint backstage in heels to quickly breakup the attack.

Bianca Belair reacted to a video of her running to save Becky in heels and stated, "I always got you!".

Belair then competed against IYO SKY in her debut match on the main roster. Bayley and Dakota Kai interfered, causing the match to end in a no contest. Alexa Bliss and Asuka then ran to the ring to help the RAW Women's Champion and Bayley's faction retreated.

Bianca Belair poses with Dwight Howard at WWE tryouts during SummerSlam weekend

Dwight Howard is interested in a career in WWE and showed up to tryouts for the company during SummerSlam weekend. Bianca met the NBA champion and posted a couple of photos on social media. The 33-year-old joked that the two had the same shoulders and resembled characters from the Roblox video game.

"Meets @DwightHoward "Dang we got the same shoulders". "Yes, Dwight, yes we do!" Just walking around looking like 2 Roblox Characters and WE LOVE IT! #ESTofWWE #SummerSlam."

Bianca Belair

