Bianca Belair steps back from heated WWE rivalry amid WrestleMania 41 ambiguity 

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair may have taken a step in the right direction this WrestleMania season, but she is surrounded by too much drama. While Rhea Ripley gives her upcoming title match a sense of ambiguity on RAW, she has decided to end things with Jade Cargill on SmackDown.

Jade Cargill claimed on social media that she trusted Naomi more than The EST—with whom she held the Women's Tag Team Championship—during their time together on the Friday night show. Belair was not happy with the revelation.

On X/Twitter, Bianca Belair ridiculed The Storm's decision to trust Naomi more than her. She also questioned why she still gets the heat after The Glow admitted guilt. The EST concluded by stating she wants nothing to do with her former tag team partner anymore.

"And you see where that got you. But you still mad at me…I didn’t do sh** to you. Leave me be. I have enough of people trying to blame over on #WWERAW," Belair retorted.

On RAW, Rhea Ripley seems hell-bent on finding a way into the Women's World Title picture. The bout is still officially Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY at WrestleMania 41.

What happened on WWE SmackDown between Jade Cargill and Naomi?

Jade Cargill stepped into the ring with former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan after last week's commotion between the two. Cargill wanted to demonstrate what was coming to Naomi. Unfortunately, things did not go as the former AEW star planned.

The Glow interfered in the match, sporting a new look following an emphatic turn to the dark side after admitting she attacked Jade Cargill. She continued a beatdown on The Storm.

All signs point to a singles match between Jade Cargill and Naomi on the grandest spectacle in sports entertainment.

