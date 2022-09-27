Bianca Belair taken to the limit in the opening match of WWE RAW

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair wrestled IYO SKY in a non-title match on the latest episode of the show. With her title defense against Bayley less than two weeks away, Belair wanted to show the leader of Damage CTRL why she is called The EST of WWE.

The Role Model made her shocking return at this year's SummerSlam alongside Dakota Kai and SKY, forming 'Damage CTRL.' At WWE Clash at the Castle, the faction wrestled Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. The RAW Women's Champion was pinned by the Role Model, thus giving Damage CTRL the win.

Being the first person to pin the champion in over 300 days, The Role Model challenged The EST to put her title on the line at Extreme Rules in a Ladder match.

With the need to be back on the winning path, Bianca Belair challenged IYO SKY to a match. SKY accepted and both superstars went back and forth from the moment the bell rang. The former NXT star got all the help she could get from her faction members. However, all their efforts went in vain as The EST of WWE won the match after hitting the KOD.

WWE Extreme Rules promises to be an exciting event with some high-profile matches lined up. Bayley will look to put an end to Bianca Belair's dominant reign as champion and put a title on every member of Damage CTRL after Kai and SKY won the women's tag team titles.

Who do you think will walk out of Extreme Rules as the RAW Women's Champion? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

