Bianca Belair taunts WWE Official after being forced to pay a fine on RAW

Bianca Belair took to Twitter to taunt Sonya Deville by changing her profile picture to a one-dollar bill. The two are set to have a match for Belair's RAW Women's Championship on next week's Monday Night RAW.

The dollar bill picture is a reference to the fine Belair paid on this week's show. The segment between the two saw Deville warning The EST that if she puts a finger on the WWE official, there will be repurcussions. Belair proceeded to pick her rival up before putting her down.

When Deville complained to her fellow WWE official Adam Pearce, he enforced a fine of one dollar on the champion.

Belair later clarified on Twitter that the fine was only 50 cents, but Deville could keep the change.

The feud between the two started when Bianca Belair, who won the title at WrestleMania 38 from Becky Lynch, came out on last week's RAW to demand a challenger. Sonya Deville walked out and promised a surprise opponent. She pointed to the stage and the drums rolled. When Belair's back was turned, Deville attacked the champion, confirming herself to be the next challenger.

Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Sonya Deville next week.

The RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair will face WWE official Sonya Deville on next week's episode of the red brand, which will emanate live from the champ's hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee.

The date of the match was confirmed on this week's RAW when Belair challenged Deville to a match "right here, right now". Deville made the classic heel move of saying she would not wrestle at the show, instead booking the match for next week.

When the match was first announced, most assumed that it would take place at WWE's upcoming premium live event, WrestleMania Backlash. It remains to be seen whether the champion and her title will appear on the show. There could be a rematch after an inconclusive finish to next week's match, or the champion could face a completely different opponent.

