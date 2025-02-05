Bianca Belair unveils new look ahead of WWE SmackDown

Bianca Belair unveiled a new look ahead of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Belair was in action in the Women's Royal Rumble match at the premium live event this past Saturday night but was eliminated by Nia Jax.

The EST and Naomi are currently the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions. Jade Cargill used to be in a tag team with Belair but has not been seen on WWE television since she was attacked by a mystery star in November 2024.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram today to reveal a new look. She shared several photographs of herself wearing glasses, and you can check out the champion's new look in her post below.

There have been recent reports that Belair could be in line to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble match and confronted The Eradicator on this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW.

Former WWE writer suggests Bianca Belair was unhappy in tag team with Jade Cargill

Vince Russo recently suggested that Bianca Belair may have been unhappy in a tag team with Jade Cargill.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend noted that Belair used to be a massive singles star, but that is no longer the case. Russo added that the veteran was not progressing in her career by becoming a tag team star and had been taken out of the spotlight.

"Bianca Belair was a women's champion. So she's here [gestures high]. Oh okay Bianca now we are gonna put you with Jade Cargill and you will be tag [team champions]. Bro that's here now [gestures low]. Thinks about that. If I am Belair I am like, 'Well wait a minute. I was the women's champion, now you are gonna put me in a tag team?' I would have an issue with that. That's not progressing, that's coming down," he said.

Bianca Belair and Naomi successfully defended the Women's Tag Team Championship against Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend on last week's episode of WWE NXT. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the champions on the Road to WrestleMania.

