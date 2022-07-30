"We want to both have gold at the same time" - Bianca Belair on being champion with another WWE Superstar

Bianca Belair captured the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38.

She has held the title for 132 days now and will put her title on the line against Big Time Becks once again tomorrow night at WWE SummerSlam. The premium live event will be held in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.

Belair joined The Masked Man Show to promote WWE SummerSlam. During the interview, The EST noted that her husband, Montez Ford of Street Profits, is in a title match as well at the premium live event. The Usos will be defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits tomorrow night at SummerSlam.

She joked that Montez is the same person at home that he is on television and has that energy 24/7. The 33-year-old added that she'd love to be a champion in WWE at the same time as her husband. Bianca stated that the two motivate each other and she wants to see Montez have as much success as possible:

“We want to both have gold at the same time,” Belair said. “He wants to become tag team champion, I want to hold onto this … We don’t hold it over each other’s heads, we just use it as motivation. When [are] we gonna have it at the same time? We just push each other to be the absolute best that we can be, and I just want him to have as much success as possible.” H/T to Wrestling Inc

Bianca Belair on seeking redemption at this year's SummerSlam

The EST suffered a shocking loss to Becky Lynch at last year's SummerSlam.

Becky showed up as a surprise opponent and defeated Bianca Belair in less than thirty seconds. The RAW Women's Champion called it one of the lowest points of her career in an interview with People and revealed her goal for tomorrow night:

"My goal is to walk out as champion this time and be the person that gets to write the final chapter in this book. [I want to] close this SummerSlam book and walk out on top as RAW Women's Champion."

