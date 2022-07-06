Bianca Belair wants to frame her backstage photo with current RAW star

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently stated that she wants to frame a photo she took with Liv Morgan backstage on the show this week.

Morgan was crowned the SmackDown Women's Champion at Money in the Bank. She captured the title after cashing in her contract on Ronda Rousey. On the fallout episode of RAW, she teamed up with Bianca Belair to take on Carmella and Natalya in a tag team match.

Following the show, Liv Morgan took to Twitter to share a photo that the two stars took backstage with their titles. Bianca replied to the tweet and stated that she is going to frame it.

"I’m framing this picture," Belair wrote.

You can check it out in the tweet below:

Bianca Belair sends her best wishes to Liv Morgan after her move to WWE SmackDown

Since she won the SmackDown Women's Championship, Liv Morgan will no longer be a part of RAW. She has now moved back to the blue brand.

During a backstage interview, Bianca stated that she's happy for the 28-year-old star and that the latter will be missed on the red brand.

"You'll get used to it. Welcome to the club. I'm just so excited for Liv and happy for you. I'm glad that you decided to cash in on Ronda and not me but so we can do this together tonight. We got the W tonight. I don't want to do this with anyone other than Liv Morgan and I know you're gonna do amazing on SmackDown. We're gonna miss you on RAW but you're SmackDown miss Champion now," said Belair.

WWE @WWE #WWERaw @BiancaBelairWWE and @YaOnlyLivvOnce celebrate their tag team victory and The EST of WWE is excited for what Morgan is going to do on #SmackDown .@BiancaBelairWWE and @YaOnlyLivvOnce celebrate their tag team victory and The EST of WWE is excited for what Morgan is going to do on #SmackDown. #WWERaw https://t.co/QiIDhen07E

It's been rumored that Liv Morgan will defend her title against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, The EST of WWE could have a rematch with Carmella at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

