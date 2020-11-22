Bianca Belair wants to play Storm in an X-Men movie

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair wants to the swap the WWE Universe for the Marvel Universe and play X-Men's weather goddess Storm.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Bianca Belair expressed her love for Storm's look, character and appeal. Belair also stated that she wants to make some Storm-inspired ring gear and went into her desire to play her in a movie.

"I want to play Storm. I love her look. I do want to do a gear, a Storm inspired gear. My husband, he's huge into superheroes, he's into Marvel, and I didn't get into it as much until I met him. So he's introduced me to all of it, but Storm, her look, the fact that I just love the characteristics about Storm. She's calm, but then she gets angry, and she handles her business. She's strong and she's confident and she's loyal. It's just everything about Storm, I just feel like appeals to who I am."

Bianca Belair would be the perfect choice to play Storm

The X-Men franchise is to be rebooted and recast in the next few years and Bianca Belair would be a great choice to play Ororo Munroe aka Storm.

Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch have both tried their hand at acting in recent months. Banks recently appeared in the Star Wars spinoff, The Mandalorian and Lynch made a cameo in the hit TV series Billions in May. Could Bianca Belair be the lastest WWE Superstar to appear on the silver screen?

On Halloween last month fans got to see Belair's acting chops firsthand when she and Montez Ford recreated Michael Jackson's Thriller, so there is a chance that Disney could cast Belair as the X-Men legend.

2020 THRILLERhttps://t.co/IcczwBQauD@MontezFordWWE pic.twitter.com/RtMS1Pd80x — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) November 1, 2020

Bianca Belair is one of WWE's brightest stars and is in line to make a huge impact at Survivor Series as part of Team SmackDown.

Bianca Belair joined Team SmackDown when she defeated Billie Kay and Natalya in a Survivor Series qualifying triple-threat match on the October 30th edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Team SmackDown is to face Team RAW at Survivor Series tonight.